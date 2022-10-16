Kim Kardashian’s controversial remarks edited from ‘The Kardashians,’ fans react in anger

The Kardashians’ latest episode has welcomed a wave of criticism after fans of the hit Kardashian-Jenner reality series have pointed out major editing in the show.

The latest episode features Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, joined by her three daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for the Variety Shoot.

For the unversed, it is the same controversial shoot that sparked a backlash against Kim for her offensive business advice to women.

In the interview, the SKIMS founder, 41, spoke about how nobody wants to work nowadays. “I have the best advice for women in business,” she said.

“Get your [expletive] and work,” she added. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

Kim’s comment was hit with intense backlash on the internet as social media users slammed her for not acknowledging how privileged she is.

However, in the latest episode of Hulu’s reality series, Kim's original statement was cut to solely show the first part of the sentence, noticeably leaving out her statement, "nobody wants to work these days."

The edited version of her statement was noticed by fans, who took to Reddit to share their displeasure with the show’s sneaky edit.

One internet user wrote, “lol they’re blatantly changing the narrative on us.” Another added, “I noticed that they changed it. I stopped watching right after that.”

“They think they’re so clever, like they can just edit out the icky parts of REAL LIFE. Like babes… that interview got posted, circulated, became infamous. You had to sit down and apologize for what you said SPECIFICALLY about women not working hard enough. Whyyyy do they think they can just wipe our memories MiB style,” explained another.