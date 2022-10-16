 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West takes a dig at Tremaine Emory during romantic date with Juliana Nalu

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Kanye West didn’t miss the chance to take a dig at Tremaine Emory during a romantic dinner date with his new flame Juliana Nalu at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood on Saturday.

The Donda rapper, 45, who has been embroiled in a lot of controversies stepped out in a white t-shirt that had 'Tremendez' printed on the front a moniker the Yeezy CEO gave to Tremaine.

The top featured a stylised Tremaine whose mouth is being shut by a hand with American stars and stripes.

Kanye tucked the t-shirt into a pair of black jeans and donned a pair of quirky black boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Juliana, 24, kept a low-key figure in a black baseball cap, while bundling up in a khaki green coat.

The outing comes after Kanye shared several screenshots from an alleged 'abbreviated conversation' with Tremaine to his Instagram account.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian looks COOL & COMPOSED with son Saint after foiled home invasion

Kim Kardashian looks COOL & COMPOSED with son Saint after foiled home invasion
Californian bakery forges 'Pan Solo' replica of 'Star Wars' actor

Californian bakery forges 'Pan Solo' replica of 'Star Wars' actor
Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money
Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report

Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report
Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral
Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino

Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino
Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten

Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten
Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL

Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL
Dahmer's deaf victim’s mom slams Netflix series for recreating ‘difficult’ part of their lives

Dahmer's deaf victim’s mom slams Netflix series for recreating ‘difficult’ part of their lives
Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients

Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients