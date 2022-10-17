 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
Elon Musk thinks ex Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Elon Musk has surprised the internet with his latest remarks for ex-girlfriend Grimes.

The Tesla CEO, 51, has recently revealed that he thinks his ex-girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, 34, was the ‘perfect companion’ but not ‘real.’

As per the latest reports, Musk has made the claim that he thought the singer was ‘a simulation created by him’ during their romantic relationship.

Musk’s shocking claims have been revealed by Devin Gordon in the new BBC docuseries titled, The Elon Musk Show.

According to The Sun report, Gordon further explained that Grimes, herself, came to him with the wild explanation and she didn’t think it was as “crazy” as it may sound.

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” he explained, according to the outlet.

“That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him, which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it,” he added.

Gordon further said, “she said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

For the unversed, Musk and Grimes have dated on and off since 2018 and share two children, including XÆ A-12, 2, and 10-month-old Exa Dark.

The couple officially announced their breakup in September 2021 after three years of being together. Responding to their breakup, Grimes had said there’s “no real word” for the current status of their relationship.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she previously told Vanity Fair. 

