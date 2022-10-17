 
Monday Oct 17 2022
King Charles not moving into Buckingham Palace as it doesn't 'fit' for modern life

Monday Oct 17, 2022

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have been reported tocontinue staying in Clarence House for at least coming five years as the new monarch ‘doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace just yet.

According to The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old thinks ‘the big house'doesn’t 'fit for purpose in the modern world.'

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “I know he is no fan of ‘the big house’, as he calls the palace.”

“He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world,” the source added.

“He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable,” the insider said while adding that Camilla also feels the same way.

Meanwhile, the palace has been undergoing renovations which is expected to finish by 2027.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilised for official business wherever practicable.”

