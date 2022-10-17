David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup: Read

 
David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup

David Beckham recently slammed by the Good Morning Britain presenter Rob Rinder for “striking multi-million dollars” deal to promote World Cup in Qatar, saying he’s “choosing money over morals”.

According to Daily Mail, the former England footballer was announced as an ambassador for this year’s World Cup, which will begin in Qatar on November 20.

Sharing views on Beckham’s contribution, the TV star told outlet, “There should be basic requirements before you are entitled to host them, and that’s not just about LGBTQ.”

“It’s about the 6,500 workers who died, it’s about the fact that Beckham’s daughter Harper would not be able to continue with her education if she was Qatari without the permission of a male relative,” argued the 45-year-old.

The barrister reasoned, “It is tragic that we are about to have the World Cup in Qatar. We need to do the best, all of us, to highlight all of the issues I'm talking about. We can't bury our heads in the sand.”

“You know this is about money, not about the purity or love of the game. What a tragic moment that is,” added Rinder.

Meanwhile, Beckham appeared in the promotional video last month and described Qatar as “incredible”.

