 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West steps outside in style after Kim Kardashian's fireplace confession

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Kanye West emerged in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon after discovering ex-wife Kim Kardashian's bold fireplace confession.

Enjoying a solo outing the Donda rapper,45, swapped his usual 2024 cap for a black hat that read Satoshi Nakamoto - a nod to the mysterious bitcoin creator.

And he traded his controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt for a fluro orange top, which he wore with black jeans and oversized boots.

West shocked fans last week when he tweeted that he was going to 'go death con 3 on Jewish people...' which resulted in him being banned from the microblogging app.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Yet he doubled down on his view during an interview on Drink Champs on Saturday as he claimed that Kim discussing her intimate life with Pete alluded to Jewish Zionist practice.

West was referring to a scene on The Kardashians, in which Kim, 41, spoke about how she made her romantic moments more special with Pete, 28, in front of a fireplace in tribute to her grandmother.

The musician was recently banned from Twitter last week due to past anti-Semitic comments he made against the Jewish community, including, 'I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE...'


More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce

Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce
Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism

Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism
Amber Davies confirms dating Ben Joyce: 'Fell in LOVE'

Amber Davies confirms dating Ben Joyce: 'Fell in LOVE'
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique reportedly wants third child with new flame Clara Chia Marti

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique reportedly wants third child with new flame Clara Chia Marti
Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’

Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’
Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans

Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans
Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian
Bono spills the beans about receiving death and kidnapping threats during music career

Bono spills the beans about receiving death and kidnapping threats during music career
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield absence from This Morning BADLY MISSED by fans?

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield absence from This Morning BADLY MISSED by fans?
Megan Fox, fiance Machine Gun Kelly turn heads with unique fashion sense in LA

Megan Fox, fiance Machine Gun Kelly turn heads with unique fashion sense in LA