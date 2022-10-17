Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, may face 26 years jail: Report

Ezra Miller, 'The Flash', star may face 26 years in jail: Report

Ezra Miller is still not getting out of the woods, as the actor pleaded not guilty to charges that prove could put The Flash star in jail for 26 years.

According to Deadline, the 30-yar-old may get a maximum of 26 years in prison with north of $2,000 in fines if proven guilty of stealing three bottles of liquor charges.



The Fantastic Beasts actor gave consent to five conditions that the Hollywood actor "can't have any contact with neighbour Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media" and "can't abuse or harass them as well" ordered SC judge McDonald-Cady.

"We agree to those conditions," said Miller's attorney Lisa Skelkrot who sat with the actor in her Burlington, VT Office.

In response to those conditions, Miller told the judge, "I do understand"

Warner Bros reportedly reined in Ezra Miller for his odd behaviour. They promised to seek treatment after strings of scandals as the actor's much-anticipated $200 million The Flash will roll out next year.