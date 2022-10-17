 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Nicola Peltz loves 'grabbing headlines' as 'the new Mrs Beckham': Source

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Nicola Peltz loves "grabbing the headlines" after becoming a part of the Beckham family, claimed insider.

A source told Closer Magazine that the Transformers star has been trying to imitate Victoria Beckham ever since she married her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

“Nicola loves being the new Mrs Beckham, and in ways she is emulating Posh,” the insider told the outlet.

“She's loving grabbing the headlines and the pros that come from having the famous surname,” the source added.

The outlet shared that the billionaire heiress enjoys “the fashion links that have come” after becoming Victoria’s daughter-in-law.

However, in an attempt to stay in the limelight, Nicola is said to be “constantly keeping her style fresh and up with the trends.”

“She's even been changing her hair, much like Posh used to,” the source said before adding that despite copying Victoria, Nicola still wants to do things “her own way.”

This comes after Nicola ended the rumoured rift between her and Victoria by accepting the invitation to her Paris Fashion Week show.

Following the show, the duo even exchanged loved-up comments with each other on social media, something they stopped doing after Nicola’s marriage to Brooklyn. 

