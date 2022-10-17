 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on Mason's 'no interest in social media'

Kourtney Kardashian spilled beans on Mason, 12, who doesn't want to be on social media, as per The Sun.

During a podcast with Not Skinny But Not Fat, the 43-year-old was questioned by host Amanda Hirsch about his son's preference to remain out of the spotlight, "Like Mason doesn't love it feel like," she remarked.

"I see comments all the time that I'm never with my kids. And I just don't love to post my kids on social media. They don't love it, sometimes they do," the mom-of-three added.

"He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it," she explained.

The eldest Kardashian sister has recently posted a few pictures of her son Mason. However, the 12-year-old appeared constantly in the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The report added, fans are raising questions about why Mason disappeared from her posts, despite Kournety pregnancy with Mason featured in the series.

