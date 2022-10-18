 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

American actor Alec Baldwin looked cool and relaxed in his recent outing with his three young sons in New York City, Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 64, was accompanied by boys Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, and Romeo, four, on the outing, along with nannies as they grabbed a bite at a local eatery.

The 30 Rock alum and wife Hilaria, 38, are also parents to daughter Carmen, nine, son Eduardo, two, daughter María Lucía, one, and three-week-old baby daughter Ilaria; Alec is also father to model Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 68.

The Glengarry Glen Ross star looked dapper in a black corduroy coat over a plum polo shirt with dark gray pants with black dress shoes.

The father-of-eight was seen chatting with his three young sons at a local eatery.

Baldwin was spotted out just more than a week after a legal settlement in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

In the tragic incident, which took place inside a small church, the gun Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins' family on October agreed to a settlement with Baldwin and other producers on the film, with producers planning to restart the shooting of the film early next year.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison

Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy
Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging

Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging
Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?
What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside
Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing

Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing
Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’
Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’

Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’