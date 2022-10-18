Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

American actor Alec Baldwin looked cool and relaxed in his recent outing with his three young sons in New York City, Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 64, was accompanied by boys Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, and Romeo, four, on the outing, along with nannies as they grabbed a bite at a local eatery.

The 30 Rock alum and wife Hilaria, 38, are also parents to daughter Carmen, nine, son Eduardo, two, daughter María Lucía, one, and three-week-old baby daughter Ilaria; Alec is also father to model Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 68.

The Glengarry Glen Ross star looked dapper in a black corduroy coat over a plum polo shirt with dark gray pants with black dress shoes.

The father-of-eight was seen chatting with his three young sons at a local eatery.

Baldwin was spotted out just more than a week after a legal settlement in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In the tragic incident, which took place inside a small church, the gun Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins' family on October agreed to a settlement with Baldwin and other producers on the film, with producers planning to restart the shooting of the film early next year.



