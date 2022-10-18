 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Felton told girlfriend 'I love Emma Watson like a sister': 'There was more to it'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Tom Felton admits he had lingering feelings for Emma Watson during their time on the sets of Harry Potter.

In his upcoming memoir, Felton admits that he felt a 'spark' with Watson but kept his feelings hidden.

He confessed he “always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear.”

He went on: “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on.

"I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’

"But there was more to it than that," admitted Felton.

Watson and Felton worked on Harry Potter from 1997-2007.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrina says Princess Diana was 'queer': 'Considered other in royal family'

Emma Corrina says Princess Diana was 'queer': 'Considered other in royal family'
George Floyd family to sue Kanye West for saying he died of 'fentanyl'

George Floyd family to sue Kanye West for saying he died of 'fentanyl'
Meghan Markle's father Thomas asks judge to terminate restraining order

Meghan Markle's father Thomas asks judge to terminate restraining order
Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her new stunning post

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her new stunning post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison

Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy
Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging

Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging
Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?
What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside