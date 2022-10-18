 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Meghan Markle was denied 'awkward' tiara request due to 'Russian connection'

Meghan Markle was denied her favourite tiara days leading up to her wedding.

The Suits star, who married into the royal family in 2018, wanted to wear a Russian head piece on her big day, but the Queen rejected her plea due to the ornament's 'sensitive origin.'

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr Richard Eden said: "It's not just the Koh-i-Noor, honestly, because of the colonial, sort of, the legacy of the Royal Family, there are stories behind so many different jewels.

"There was one tiara that, I think, Meghan had expressed an interest in wearing.

"Then it was pointed out that there were Russian connections, which were all a bit awkward."

He added: "Then it was decided that she wouldn't wear that one.

Earlier in his book, royal author Robert Lacey claimed: "We were told that the Queen felt that she had to say 'no' to Meghan's first choice, a beautiful emerald headdress that was said 'to have come from Russia'".

He added that "this was code for a sensitive origin".

He continued: "The treasure was one of those that had found its way into Windsors' hands through 'undefined' not to say dodgy channels - and for an undisclosed price - in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

