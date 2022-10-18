 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’
Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

Palace aides reportedly told off Sarah Ferguson – the Duchess of York, as she was on her ‘way out’ of the royal residence following separation from Prince Andrew.

According to royal author Valentine Low: “Fergie did have a dressing down but she was on the way out by then. She was already separated from Andrew so they felt quite confident about that."

Valentine was spilling the beans about the royal family during his conversation with Palace Confidential.

"It's very interesting the levels of formality and informality,” he recalled.

"In Charles' household when he was Prince of Wales, first thing in the morning it was 'your royal highness and sir after that' and last thing at night was 'your royal highness'.

"With William, there's nothing like that and his closest advisers are on first-name terms,” he added.

The author’s remarks came after it was reported that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie had to cut their holidays short due to Queen’s anger.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date
Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order
Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award