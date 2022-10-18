 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello shares why she’s left Dating Apps: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Camila Cabello shares why she’s left Dating Apps: Watch
Camila Cabello shares why she’s left Dating Apps: Watch

Camila Cabello has recently reflected on her dating app experience on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Monday, the Havana singer revealed she was on “a dating app for like 24 hours and then left” in a short video posted on the show’s Instagram handle.

Sharing about her online dating experience, Camila recalled, “The first guy that DM'd me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me. You don't know their intentions.”

While elaborating on why she left online dating app after one try, the 25-year-old crooner noted that she wanted a “different way of finding a connection”.

“When you are just trying to make friends, you are gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing,” remarked the Señorita singer.

Earlier in August, Camila was spotted together with the founder of the Lox Club dating app Austin Kevitch.

An eyewitness spilled to outlet, “They were very sweet together and looked happy.”

Prior to seeing Austin, the singer was linked with Shawn Mendes for over two years and later they broke up in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show will air today. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’
Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London

Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting cosy with mystery man amid Brad Pitt dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting cosy with mystery man amid Brad Pitt dating rumours

Harry, Meghan might dig in bullying claims report but it’ll be ‘tricky’

Harry, Meghan might dig in bullying claims report but it’ll be ‘tricky’
Taylor Swift shares glimpse into week after ‘Midnights’ album release

Taylor Swift shares glimpse into week after ‘Midnights’ album release
Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major criticism

Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major criticism
Royal Family told 'silence' is way to get rid of Lord Mountbatten abuse allegations

Royal Family told 'silence' is way to get rid of Lord Mountbatten abuse allegations
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ honoured late Chadwick Boseman in this way

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ honoured late Chadwick Boseman in this way
Shakira ex-Antonio de la Rua addresses reconciliation rumours

Shakira ex-Antonio de la Rua addresses reconciliation rumours
Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed