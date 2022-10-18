Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting cosy with mystery man amid Brad Pitt dating rumours

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy with a mystery man in New York City following reports that she is dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.



The model seemingly put romance rumours with the Bullet Train star to rest as she locked lips with the grey-haired man in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The Gone Girl star, dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top, matching jeans and red boots, looked smitten with her handsome date.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the silver fox looked dapper in a olive green corduroy jacket which he paired with a yellow shirt and matching pants as walked beside Ratajkowski.

The loved-up couple was then captured looking into each other's eyes before they embraced each other on the street of Big Apple.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The duo rode away on the man’s motorbike and were later photographed at a alfresco dinner date.

Ratajkowski could not keep her hands to herself as the pair enjoyed dinner and cocktail after putting a loved up display on the street.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

This comes after the model-actor filed for divorce from 'cheating' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.