 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting cosy with mystery man amid Brad Pitt dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy with a mystery man in New York City following reports that she is dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.

The model seemingly put romance rumours with the Bullet Train star to rest as she locked lips with the grey-haired man in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The Gone Girl star, dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top, matching jeans and red boots, looked smitten with her handsome date.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the silver fox looked dapper in a olive green corduroy jacket which he paired with a yellow shirt and matching pants as walked beside Ratajkowski.

The loved-up couple was then captured looking into each other's eyes before they embraced each other on the street of Big Apple.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The duo rode away on the man’s motorbike and were later photographed at a alfresco dinner date.

Ratajkowski could not keep her hands to herself as the pair enjoyed dinner and cocktail after putting a loved up display on the street.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

This comes after the model-actor filed for divorce from 'cheating' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’
Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London

Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London

Harry, Meghan might dig in bullying claims report but it’ll be ‘tricky’

Harry, Meghan might dig in bullying claims report but it’ll be ‘tricky’
Camila Cabello shares why she’s left Dating Apps: Watch

Camila Cabello shares why she’s left Dating Apps: Watch
Taylor Swift shares glimpse into week after ‘Midnights’ album release

Taylor Swift shares glimpse into week after ‘Midnights’ album release
Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major criticism

Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major criticism
Royal Family told 'silence' is way to get rid of Lord Mountbatten abuse allegations

Royal Family told 'silence' is way to get rid of Lord Mountbatten abuse allegations
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ honoured late Chadwick Boseman in this way

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ honoured late Chadwick Boseman in this way
Shakira ex-Antonio de la Rua addresses reconciliation rumours

Shakira ex-Antonio de la Rua addresses reconciliation rumours
Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed