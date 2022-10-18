 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reveal they ‘improvise dialogues’ in their movie Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney, Julia Roberts spilled that they went “overboard” with their “improvised insults” in their new movie Ticket To Paradise.

In the movie, Roberts and Clooney  as exes come together to ruin their daughter’s wedding. While doing this, the ex-couple are shown saying “mean comments” to one another.

During a recent interview with The SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Clooney said, “Julia would take everything too far. I will tell you.”

To this, Pretty Woman star responded, “George has no feelings.”

Clooney and Roberts revealed that the fellow actors in the scene were shocked to see this exchange of “harsh jokes” between real-life pals.

“The funny thing is you could tell by the background artists who were standing around us when either of us took it too far. 'Cuz they would react,” shared Gravity star.

Roberts quipped, “costars would audibly gasp when a joke was particularly rough”.

“It really was funny because there is the couple of times where I was like, 'Too much?',” remarked Clooney

However, Roberts stated, “We're still friends. Don't worry. We made it through.”

In the interview, Clooney also explained why the two stars never dated in real life.

“Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away,” mentioned Clooney.

He added, “It's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing.”

