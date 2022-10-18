 
entertainment
Roman Kemp gushes over his parents says 'they treated us like mates'

Roman Kemp gushes over his parents says, 'they treated us like mates'

Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp feels proud to be a son of wonderful parents.

The radio star, 29, says he and his sister, singer Harley Moon, 33, were treated like 'mates' by former Spandau Ballet star Martin, 61, and his wife Shirlie, 60, with Roman saying he admires their 40-year marriage.

In an extract from his new book Are You Really OK? as published by the Mirror, he wrote: 'Mum and Dad's parenting style was definitely what you'd call "bohemian". They always made a point of treating my sister Harley and I as their mates, rather than their children to boss around.

'People might assume our house would have been filled with famous people when I was growing up. But it wasn't like that at all. In reality, Mum and Dad are quite homely people, they're insanely loved-up, even after nearly 40 years together, and are very happy just being in their own company.'

He added: 'Their strong marriage is something I admire so much. As a teenager it was one of my biggest fears, them splitting up. I never wanted Dad to do Strictly Come Dancing in case the famous curse struck and it broke them up!'

It comes after radio host Roman was named as one of the possible hosts of the ITV revival of reality show Big Brother

