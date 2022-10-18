 
Chris Cuomo rips into Ye anti-Semitic 'Jewish media' comments

Chris Cuomo rips into Ye's anti-Semitic 'Jewish media' comments

Ye recently talked to Chris Cuomo, where the rapper doubled down on his anti-Semitic comments, particularly on media, calling it a "Jewish underground media mafia" to which the host pushed him back, according to Yahoo.

During a recent interview with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo, the Donda rapper repeated anti-semitic tropes related to media, "You're trying to say that there isn't a collective. Over 50% of the executives in Hollywood, the CEOs, are Jewish," Ye claimed.

"And these guys know each other." "That's different than saying it's a mafia," Cuomo countered, "and that they act as Jews in some way as opposed to just being businessmen."

When Cuomo again tried to push back Ye's rhetoric, the Stronger rapper responded with childish "La la la la la la" to avoid hearing what Cuomo had to say.

Further, the 45-year-old also claimed that the anti-semite term could not be applied to him as antisemitism doesn't exist.

"I don't like the term antisemitic," adding, "it's been a term that's allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people," Ye added.

"You're saying it's anti-Semitic, but I don't believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can't be an anti-Semite. So the term is actually, it's not factual."


