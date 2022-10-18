Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to her daughter Lilibet in Archetypes podcast: 'my Lili'

Meghan Markle showered love on her daughter Lilibet as she sat down with media personality Paris Hilton, journalist Clare Malone and comedian Iliza Schlesinger for the latest episode of Archetypes podcast.



The Duchess of Sussex has given some hints about her and Prince Harry's daughter's future, saying Lilibet will "aspire slightly higher" than a "bimbo".

She tells Paris Hilton on the podcast: "I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."



In chat with the American star, the Duchess said: "I‘d be curious to hear your thoughts on this idea because when I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it. I don‘t see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher."

Archie and Lilibet's mother also shared her experience of being part of 'Deal or No Deal', and revealed why she had left the show, saying: "It was solely about our beauty, not about acting. And not necessarily about brains."

