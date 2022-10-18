 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to her daughter Lilibet in Archetypes podcast: 'my Lili'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to her daughter Lilibet in Archetypes podcast: my Lili

Meghan Markle showered love on her daughter Lilibet as she sat down with media personality Paris Hilton, journalist Clare Malone and comedian Iliza Schlesinger for the latest episode of Archetypes podcast. 

The Duchess of Sussex has given some hints about her and Prince Harry's daughter's future, saying Lilibet will "aspire slightly higher" than a "bimbo".

She tells Paris Hilton on the podcast: "I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

In chat with the American star, the Duchess said: "I‘d be curious to hear your thoughts on this idea because when I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it. I don‘t see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher."

Archie and Lilibet's mother also shared her experience of being part of 'Deal or No Deal', and revealed why she had left the show, saying: "It was solely about our beauty, not about acting. And not necessarily about brains."

More From Entertainment:

Bindi Irwin shares adorable family photo with daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin shares adorable family photo with daughter Grace

Justin Bieber makes FIRST APPEARANCE after wife Hailey, ex -Selena Gomez put feud to rest

Justin Bieber makes FIRST APPEARANCE after wife Hailey, ex -Selena Gomez put feud to rest
Geordie Shore's James Tindale posts touching tribute to his late father

Geordie Shore's James Tindale posts touching tribute to his late father
The Rolling Stones to delight fans with first album of new music in 18 years

The Rolling Stones to delight fans with first album of new music in 18 years
Ryan Reynolds shares his secret to success

Ryan Reynolds shares his secret to success
Meghan Markle slams being ‘objectified as a bimbo’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Meghan Markle slams being ‘objectified as a bimbo’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’
'Drink Champs' host N.O.R.E. clears himself amid backlash over Ye interview

'Drink Champs' host N.O.R.E. clears himself amid backlash over Ye interview
'Black Adam' scales down violence to rebuff R-rating

'Black Adam' scales down violence to rebuff R-rating

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marital life going with blended family

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marital life going with blended family
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez walks hand-in hand with mystery woman in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez walks hand-in hand with mystery woman in Beverly Hills
Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House

Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House
Chris Cuomo rips into Ye anti-Semitic 'Jewish media' comments

Chris Cuomo rips into Ye anti-Semitic 'Jewish media' comments