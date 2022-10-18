Bindi Irwin shares adorable family photo with daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin is sharing a family photo and fans are loving it.

On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with her husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.

In the picture, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, and Powell, 25, smile for the camera while Grace is engrossed with the large leaf as she holds it in her hand.

"Me: Let's take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart



" Irwin captioned the funny photo.

Last week, Irwin posted a sweet set of pictures on Instagram featuring her and daughter Grace and one of their pet dogs, Piggy.