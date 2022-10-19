Netflix starts production on final season of 'Riverdale'

Netflix’s high-school series Riverdale is gearing up for the seventh and final season of the show, after going through many ups and downs and chaos. The show is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2023.

The writer and co-executive producer on the series Ted Sullivan took to Instagram to update the fans about the production work on the drama.

He posted a photo of the slate covering majority of the frame that showcases the first shot of the final season. In his caption, Sullvion wrote that "such a great season" is heading soon to viewers.

He also thanked the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for making Riverdale reach the point it has.

Although, the plot details of the upcoming season are still a secret but previously, Aguirre-Sacasa only revealed that the premiere episode will be titled “Don't Worry, Darling."

Riverdale’s season one was premiered in 2017, that revolved around a group of high-school teenagers dealing with a lot while they solve a murder mystery that sends the town reeling.

The series became so much popular, not only among the viewers but also the non-viewers, as the show has wild plot lines, including a D&D style game that later turned malicious, annual musical episodes, multiverse and so much more.