 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle says 'feminist' husband Prince Harry is worried about Iran

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle fawns over her husband Prince Harry, who is an advocate of woman empowerment.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the Duke is also a 'feminist' like her, during a recent statement on Iran.

As per HELLO!, Meghan spoke about the ongoing protests in the country as she donned a shirt the read: “Women. Life. Freedom,” written in the Farsi language. 

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," Meghan began.

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.

“My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too," she added.

Meanwhile, Meghan also praised the courage and valor of Iranian women fighting in the country.

