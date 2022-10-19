 
Olivia Wilde weighs in on ‘fighting through the misogyny’ in Hollywood amid nanny scandal

Olivia Wilde recently reflected on the misogyny in Hollywood and how women had to “keep fighting through the hellfire” at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood.

According to Variety, Olivia gave fiery speech at the event hours after she and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny made “false allegations” against the ex-couple, which they absolutely rejected it.

“Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” said the actress.

She continued, “Sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.’”

In Time actress however explained that she felt “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire”.

“It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant, ‘Do not let them (expletive) with you,’” commented the 38-year-old.

Reflecting on her experience of directing Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia remarked, “I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and I wouldn’t have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented.”

While addressing her directorial debut movie’s press tour, the Rush star noted, “: You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished.”

“Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area,” she added.

