Thursday Oct 20 2022
‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

Meghan Markle has been criticized and warned about the comments she made about her time as the briefcase girl in Deal or No Deal, back in 2006.

These allegations have been shared by American columnist Kat Timpf in a report by Express UK.

She began by saying, “All of her millions and millions of dollars and all the prestige that she has and yet all this person can do is constantly complain.”

“I don't think I've ever heard her say something positive. It's always a sob story, it's very intense. She's never just a little sad. Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip.”

Former Tory MP Louise Mensch also chimed in on the conversation and admitted, “I'll tell you the way that Meghan and Harry could win over the British public.”

“Give up your titles, all of your titles and become Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor and we will respect you,” he also added before concluding.

