 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

Kendall Jenner has recently reacted to the “mean girl” rumour in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the show, the supermodel clarified that she’s “just anxious in big crowds” while taking the work trip to Las Vegas.

Kendall shared in her confessional that anything she does, “gets hate”.

“I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say,” remarked the 818 Tequila founder.

The television reality star revealed that she felt hurt whenever people targeted her character.

“What hurts most,” Kendall said, “is that people think I am a mean girl”. And it’s “not the case”.

“It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me,” explained 26-year-old.

Speaking about her work party in Vegas, Kendall described it “very overwhelming” and “craved the complete opposite situation”.

“I wanna be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That's where I wanna be,” she admitted.

However, in the end, Kendall added, “Being in the spotlight for 15 years, I have gotten a lot more comfortable with all this.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween
Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?
‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt
King Charles warned he must ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth

King Charles warned he must ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth