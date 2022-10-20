Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry 

 
Millie Bobby Brown starrer, Netflix’s Enola Holmes ignites the electric chemistry between the titular character and Louis Patridge’s Viscount Tewkesbury.

Previously, in at the end of the first film, Tewksbury reunites with Enola right before he casts his vote for the reform bill. From their first encounter in the first film to their ending scene, the duo exudes effortless and natural chemistry.

In a newly released teaser by Netflix for the sequel, the chemistry is now getting more electric.

In the following clip, Enola is keeping an eye out for the suspect in a murder plot when she realises she’ll need to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty in the worst way imaginable - ballroom dancing.

The young sleuth, who is a tomboy at heart, has no experience with dance, whereas her friend (and crush) Tewkesbury has been dancing since he was five. In the clip, as the young detective spots Tewkesbury, she seizes the opportunity and drags him behind closed doors of a ballroom hall.

As Enola enrols his help to teach her, sparks fly off the roof they the two begin to waltz.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, the upcoming sequel finds Millie Bobby Brown once again taking the lead, supported by a cast that includes Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft, Helena Bonham Carter as their mother, Eudoria, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade as well as Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serranna Su-Ling Bliss, and Róisín Monaghan.

Enola Holmes 2 will hit Netflix screens on November 4, 2022.

