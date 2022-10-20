 
Meghan Markle's valuable advice to the prospective actress who will play her

Meghan Markle recently gave one piece of valuable advice to the actress who will take on the role of her in the future.

While speaking to Variety for new cover story, Markle expressed her desire that whoever takes on playing her “sees all the layers”.

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness,” she told outlet.

The Duchess of Sussex explained, “You have to compartmentalise. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money.”

“Once you can separate that out, it's much easier to go: 'OK. That actually has nothing to do with me. It genuinely doesn't. It's a hard lesson to come to grips with,” commented Markle.

The former actress hopes that the actress, who will play her, “finds the dimension” and if needed, “can also call” her.

Markle, who appeared in the hit series Suits, tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

The former actress also revealed she has no plan to return to acting, adding, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not”.

