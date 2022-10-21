Lizz Truss' meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday dramatically announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office, bowing to the inevitable after her right-wing platform of tax cuts disintegrated.



During her first weekly audience with King Charles, Truss had slightly bowed her head and gave a small bend to her knees.

Commenting on her resignation, royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared video of meeting with the monarch and wrote, "Lasted only 45 days but this will live on forever."

The author of Harry and Meghan's biography ended his caption with a heart emoji