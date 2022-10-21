 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizz Truss' meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Lizz Truss meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday dramatically announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office, bowing to the inevitable after her right-wing platform of tax cuts disintegrated.

During her first weekly audience with King Charles, Truss had slightly bowed her head and gave a small bend to her knees.

Commenting on her resignation, royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared video of meeting with the monarch and wrote, "Lasted only 45 days but this will live on forever."

Lizz Truss meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

The author of Harry and Meghan's biography ended his caption with a heart emoji 

More From Entertainment:

Full text of Dame Judi's letter about 'The Crown'

Full text of Dame Judi's letter about 'The Crown'
'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post
Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress
Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look
Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer

Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer
Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino
Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks
Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed

Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed
The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life

The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life
Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family

Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family
Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’

Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’