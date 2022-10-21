Meghan Markle will help Hollywood create her character: 'Best laughs I've had'

Friday Oct 21, 2022
Meghan Markle is mocked for offering her assistance for a potential movie on the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex told Variety that she would loved to help an actress that plays Meghan Markle in a movie based on the royals.
Discussing the 41-year-old's comments, Australia Today's host Allison Langdon says: "The thing that caught my attention is she's ruled out a return to Holyrood except for one circumstance where she'd consider returning to Holyrood.
"That's an advisory role to help guide an actress who might one day play her in a TV show or movie."
Her co-host Karl Stefanovic responded: "Exactly. We've been hearing from our funny viewers, you at home."
He later went on to display Australian fan reactions from Facebook.
One wrote: "So glad she's going to 'help' the person who plays her. Genuine with a capital G."
Another responded: "Is she trying to get into comedy?"
A third wrote: "One of the best laughs I've had all day!"
"Good grief, what planet does she come from?!" added a third.