Friday Oct 21 2022
Meghan Markle will help Hollywood create her character: 'Best laughs I've had'

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Meghan Markle is mocked for offering her assistance for a potential movie on the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex told Variety that she would loved to help an actress that plays Meghan Markle in a movie based on the royals.

Discussing the 41-year-old's comments, Australia Today's host Allison Langdon says: "The thing that caught my attention is she's ruled out a return to Holyrood except for one circumstance where she'd consider returning to Holyrood.

"That's an advisory role to help guide an actress who might one day play her in a TV show or movie."

Her co-host Karl Stefanovic responded: "Exactly. We've been hearing from our funny viewers, you at home."

He later went on to display Australian fan reactions from Facebook.

One wrote: "So glad she's going to 'help' the person who plays her. Genuine with a capital G."

Another responded: "Is she trying to get into comedy?"

A third wrote: "One of the best laughs I've had all day!"

"Good grief, what planet does she come from?!" added a third.

