Friday Oct 21 2022
Charlie Puth confirms dating 'someone he grew up with’

Friday Oct 21, 2022

The popular American singer Charlie Puth spilled about his love for someone he has known for ages.

In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Puth admitted that he has a special someone in life.

When asked about his current relationship status, the singer, 31, responded: "I'm with somebody."

Then, the host on the show went a little bit further and inquired if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.

He added, "Someone that I grew up with, she's always been very, very nice to me."

He continued, "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."

Puth opened up a little bit more about their chemistry and how they get along so well.

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Puth chose not to reveal the identity of his love interest in the interview and shared that if he would ever propose her, he will keep it to himself.

"Certainly the media won't know about it. I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know … It becomes too much."

