Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth has recently broken on his on/off relationship status with a woman from his New Jersey hometown, Rumson.



According to Daily Mail, We Don’t Talk Anymore hit-maker appeared on Howard Stern show where he confessed that he’s in love with “someone he grew up with”.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time,” said the pop star

Reflecting on his relationship with this ‘mystery girl, the See You Again singer shared, “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

The 68-year-old host then asked “You think this is it?” To this, Puth responded, “Yeah.”

When asked singer about his views on marriage, the Light Switch crooner remarked, “If I do, certainly the media won't know about it. I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know, because it becomes too much.”

Earlier, the singer broke up with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Lawrence, following which he released his song That’s Hilarious.