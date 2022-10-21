 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’
Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth has recently broken on his on/off relationship status with a woman from his New Jersey hometown, Rumson.

According to Daily Mail, We Don’t Talk Anymore hit-maker appeared on Howard Stern show where he confessed that he’s in love with “someone he grew up with”.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time,” said the pop star

Reflecting on his relationship with this ‘mystery girl, the See You Again singer shared, “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

The 68-year-old host then asked “You think this is it?” To this, Puth responded, “Yeah.”

When asked singer about his views on marriage, the Light Switch crooner remarked, “If I do, certainly the media won't know about it. I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know, because it becomes too much.”

Earlier, the singer broke up with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Lawrence, following which he released his song That’s Hilarious.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’
Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’

Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’
Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Helen Skelton gives some rare insight about her split with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton gives some rare insight about her split with Richie Myler
Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch
‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong
Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash

Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash
King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’
Prince William blames Prince Harry for ‘huge disrespect’

Prince William blames Prince Harry for ‘huge disrespect’