 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Meghan Markle dishes out 'incredible' TV show she loves to watch with Prince Harry

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle reveals what she and Prince Harry do right before going to bed.

The Sussexes indulge in various games before they end their after putting their kids to sleep , shares Meghan with Variety.

She begins: "Once we have the kids to bed and have played a little Wordle, or [I have] done my ten minutes of DuoLingo… after these two things, if we turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, we are like most people with endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you end up not watching anything."

Meghan adds: "There are some incredible shows on at the moment, and I think, watching great storytelling? There is nothing like it. The White Lotus is an example of that."

The Duchess goes on to add that she works from home to spend more time with the kids.

"We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown.

"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day," she concludes.

