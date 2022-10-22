 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK to perform in 'BST Hyde Park London festival' next year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

BLACKPINK to perform in BST Hyde Park London festival next year
BLACKPINK to perform in 'BST Hyde Park London festival' next year

BLACKPINK will be performing for the first time at the Hyde Park London BST (British Summer Time) festival next year.

On October 22, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK was announced as one of the headliners for the 2023 edition of the annual music festival among the star-studded line-up of the world’s most famous artists in the world.

The BST festival will be held in London at Hyde Park next year.

BLACKPINK will be making its debut in the UK festival on July 2, 2023.

BLACKPINK to perform in BST Hyde Park London festival next year

The other announced headliner artists line-up for next year includes Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band, Billy Joel, and P!nk.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean band consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

The group debuted in 2016 with the release of their single album Square One under YG Entertainment.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to ‘extend hand of friendship’ amid biggest series of royal tours

King Charles to ‘extend hand of friendship’ amid biggest series of royal tours
Jennifer Lopez sends birthday wishes to ‘mentee’ Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez sends birthday wishes to ‘mentee’ Kim Kardashian
Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary

Meghan Markle ‘faking ordinary mom’ look: ‘Mastery over PR!’

Meghan Markle ‘faking ordinary mom’ look: ‘Mastery over PR!’
Taylor Swift’s reacts to ‘Midnights’ breaking Spotify 'Single-Day Album Stream' record

Taylor Swift’s reacts to ‘Midnights’ breaking Spotify 'Single-Day Album Stream' record
Cardi B wins California trial over album cover art

Cardi B wins California trial over album cover art
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘recipe’ for a 'perfect' work from home day

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘recipe’ for a 'perfect' work from home day
King Charles III told to control Sarah Ferguson, she is 'going rogue' with Queen dogs

King Charles III told to control Sarah Ferguson, she is 'going rogue' with Queen dogs
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith welcome baby no 2

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith welcome baby no 2
Meghan Markle dishes out 'incredible' TV show she loves to watch with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle dishes out 'incredible' TV show she loves to watch with Prince Harry