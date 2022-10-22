King Charles to ‘extend hand of friendship’ amid biggest series of royal tours

King Charles III is reportedly all set to kick off the biggest-ever series of royal tours to extend “a hand of friendship and support”.

The new monarch has all eyes on him as he’s expected to play a “major support role” amid solo trips both at home and abroad.

An insider spilt the beans to The Daily Mirror that Charles has wanted to set a good impression early in his reign.

"The King and his family are keen to hit the ground running in these crucial first few months and years of his reign,” the source added.

“He certainly wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed, and is very keen to get out and meet as many people as possible,” the insider added.

Moreover, the insider added that the King has already started a discussion about his visits to Australia and Canada “as soon as possible.”