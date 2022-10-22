Meghan Markle has ‘no love’ for Prince Harry: ‘See’s only herself!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for reportedly making claims about her love for Prince Harry when ‘all she knows’ is herself.



Australian journalist and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started it all off by admitting, “All of Meghan’s own half-siblings have apparently been sent to Siberia – and Harry has become virtually estranged from his own family since he met her. Note, by the way, that ‘self-love’ comes before ‘family love’... self-love is what counts most for Meghan I suspect.”

“Yet I digress. The girl is simply beguiling. Having accompanied the late Queen on just one solo public event back in 2018, now she claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.”