Saturday Oct 22 2022
Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

King Charles III’s reign kicked off amidst a series of scandals however an expert claimed that it’s his son Prince Harry who’ll prove to be a bigger threat to the new monarch’s rule.

During her conversation on Bloomberg's In The City podcast, royal author Tina Brown said that it had been “distressing” to see Prince Andrew’s role at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

She said, in an interview recorded shortly after Queen’s death, that discussions about Andrew’s future had been "ring-fenced, because people understand that, OK, every so often the Queen is going to want her son next to her."

"I think Harry is a bit more of a problem," she said, "because you never quite know what he's going to do next. He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from,” the author added.

Meanwhile, an insider spilt the beans to OK: “the King has issued a firm warning to Harry that if he rats him out in any way in the book, Harry’s whole family will be stripped of their titles”.

