Saturday Oct 22 2022
'Black Adam' star Dwyane Johnson fights for film's post-credit scene

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Black Adam star Dwyane' The Rock' Johnson threw his weight behind the Henry Cavill-Superman to bring him back from the void in the film, as per Inverse.

As Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed to the US online magazine, "From day one of developing this film [Black Adam], we have been fighting for it."

The Jungle Cruise star was at the forefront of recruiting Cavill. Still, Garcia spilled beans that the cameo saw the daylight because of the joint efforts of Johnson, himself, and The Rock's business partner Dany Garcia, the producer's sister, and the British actor's professional representative.

It wasn't easy. Warner Bros.'s brass was resistant, Garcia says, and told the trio "no" many times, according to Garcia.

"Dany, Dwayne, and I have spoken about this for years and worked on it and from all angles," Garcia says. "The three of us have just been relentless on it."

"Dany has been working diligently on this the last six years through her relationship with Henry. Dwayne and I have been working on it on the ground side with a relentless approach. It's been a collective effort to bring this dream come true," he says.

Moreover, the producer also teased the Mighty Adam crossover with other DC characters.

"Black Adam has his sights on the entire DC Universe," Garcia teases. "We've always envisioned Black Adam should cross paths with all the heroes in the DC Universe. We've always loved the idea of Black Adam facing all of them, Shazam, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, you name it. We want to cross paths with all these great heroes."

