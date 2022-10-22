 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Ye plans to build mini-cities in US: 'dystopian and megalomaniac'

Ye plans to build mini-cities in the US: 'dystopian and megalomaniac'

Kanye West, legally known as Ye, is planning something as big as cities, which he called "Yecosystem," as per Rolling Stone.

According to the latest report, the Yecosystem is expected to be a "self-sustained enterprise that would have its own branded products and services."

The American magazine reported, based on sources close to the star, that West has been running actively to bring the project to its completion for years now but has just started to make aggressive moves, "He's trying to do (expletive) that people couldn't even conceive of and he's trying to make it happen," a source explained to the outlet. "He comes from a good place. It's definitely his goal that everything that people touch that's his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world."

Besides branded homes, these communities will have their own retail chains with food and beverage items comprised of Yecosystem-branded.

The report further adds that other services will come in the future to the residents, including a media outlet, production house, and nutrition and beauty stores, among others. Other services said to be available to residents in the future include a production house, a media outlet, nutrition and beauty stores, and countless others.

However, the reports of the Yeezy billionaire building his universe or city are not sitting well with netizens.

One user tweeted, Ye's a megalomaniac.

While another commented, Kanye West Appears To Be Inching Closer To Full-On Cult Leader Status As He Reportedly Wants To Build His Own ‘Yecosystem’ Mini-City - UPROXX > this sounds like some dystopian (expletive). Live in Yeezytown work for Ye only buy stuff from Ye live by his rules????

One commentator responded with sarcasm on Ye's initiative, Kanye West building his own mini-city called the "Yecosystem" is a brilliant idea that only a genius like him could come up.

We should all support Ye in this truly revolutionary, ingenious endeavor, and we should all encourage him to go live there by himself and never come back.


