University students should ‘learn’ PR tactics from Meghan Markle

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle’s masterful manipulation of PR tactics should be taught in university.



Royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell issued this claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by lauding the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘masterful’ approach to PR and even wrote, “This interview and video should be pored over in media studies courses at universities around the world. Meghan has a thing or two to teach any spin doctor... even me.”

“I who have been one of Meghan’s fiercest critics salute her for this masterful PR make-over – and its merciless dispatching of her detractors. No one should ever underestimate this woman again. Harry, for his part, is invisible, written out of the script apart from coy references to ‘my husband’.”