 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Meghan Markle ‘masterfully’ writes Prince Harry out: ‘Now a coy reference’

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for becoming a ‘brilliant stunt coordinator’ and portraying her ‘merciless’ role flawlessly.

Royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell issued this claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by addressing Meghan’s seemingly ‘modest’ interview and claimed, “With boundless modesty, Meghan even says she’d be happy to coach an actress playing her in the future, hoping this starlet would portray –”

“And here Meghan apparently refers to herself in the third person – ‘the softness and the playfulness and the laughter’. Certainly, all are on display in this latest, brilliantly effective stunt.”

“Yet, as the syrupy interviewer also dares to suggest: ‘Meghan has been described as many things: disingenuous, calculating, determined, relatable, even Diana-like.’ And all these traits are on display, too, if you look closely enough.”

“I who have been one of Meghan’s fiercest critics salute her for this masterful PR make-over – and its merciless dispatching of her detractors. No one should ever underestimate this woman again. Harry, for his part, is invisible, written out of the script apart from coy references to ‘my husband’.”

