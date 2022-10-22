Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with hubby Travis Barker: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian still dreams to have a baby with Travis Barker despite previously saying that she has stopped her IVF journey.

The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer are enjoying their blissful married life but the duo has not given up on having a child together.

An insider spoke of the Poosh founder and her beau to Entertainment Tonight, "Everyone is really happy for her. She's in a great, chill place and it really shows.”

“Travis and Kourtney would still love to have a baby together, but they're taking things day by day. They are so supportive of each other and really enjoying every moment of their relationship and married life," the source said.

This comes after Kardashian said, "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Disclosing the real reason behind her decision, she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant, it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'”

“So I felt a little bit pushed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared before adding that she and Barker are now hoping that “God blesses [them] with a baby.”