Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

Khloe Kardashian has shared sweet birthday message for Kim Kardashian on social media.



On Thursday, the Good American co-founder took to Instagram and posted a series of throwback photos of her and Kim, while she described her as the “poster child of resilience”.

“My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!” wrote Khloe.

She continued, “Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience.”

While praising SKIMS mogul for her kindness, Khloe said, “You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by.”

“I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person. The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love,” remarked Khloe.

In the end, Khloe promised Kim that she would do “anything” for her to “support and protect” her.

“Never forget that I'm by your side in all lifetimes. I've already worked it out with the angels,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also dropped in heart-shaped emoticon in the comment section under Khloe’s post.

