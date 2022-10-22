 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

Khloe Kardashian has shared sweet birthday message for Kim Kardashian on social media.

On Thursday, the Good American co-founder took to Instagram and posted a series of throwback photos of her and Kim, while she described her as the “poster child of resilience”.

“My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!” wrote Khloe.

She continued, “Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience.”

While praising SKIMS mogul for her kindness, Khloe said, “You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by.”

“I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person. The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love,” remarked Khloe.

In the end, Khloe promised Kim that she would do “anything” for her to “support and protect” her.

“Never forget that I'm by your side in all lifetimes. I've already worked it out with the angels,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also dropped in heart-shaped emoticon in the comment section under Khloe’s post.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy
Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East

Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East
Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album

Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album
Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up
Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family
Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip
Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split

Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split
'The Crown' offers glimpse of Prince William struggling amid parent's split

'The Crown' offers glimpse of Prince William struggling amid parent's split
Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments

Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments
Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider