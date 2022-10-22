 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix's From Scratch

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Zoe Saldaña has recently opened up about her character in Netflix’s From Scratch series, based on Tembi Locke’s memoir.

In a latest interview with PEOPLE, Zoe shared that in real life, she married to an Italian man so she understood the character as a Black American woman in the series.

“The fact that I would laugh out loud to all the things that she, as a woman that is not Italian, marrying a very Italian man, went through; it's an ongoing thing for me. It's a saga that never ends, that I love. I've learned to embrace a lot of it," explained the Avatar actress.

Speaking about her marriage with Italian artist Marco Perego in 2013, Zoe noted, “It's not for the faint of heart when you marry somebody who comes with a big baggage of 4,000 years of history and art and philosophy. And great cuisine. It's a lot to handle in just one simple day.”

Based on Lockes 2019 memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the book recounts “the actress's love story with her late husband Saro, with whom she shared daughter Zoela before his death, when she ultimately reconnected with his family in Sicily”.

“The way that she admired Saro and understood him and had so much compassion for him, because Saro had left everything to be with her and had to start from scratch, they were always starting from scratch,” remarked Zoe.

Zoe disclosed that she not only understood with “Tembi's journey” in the series, but also Zoela's, as she's a daughter of Dominican immigrants.

"Getting to live that duality all in one day felt very familiar to me,” she added.

