 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Child star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Sophia Grace, who rose to prominence as a child when appearing on The Ellen Show, is pregnant with her first child.

The 19-year-old star has announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel, which boasts over three million subscribers.

‘I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure everything is completely fine and everything is safe,’ she told her fans.

Sophia Grac became a viral sensation when she and cousin Rosie McClelland, 16, uploaded a video singing Super Bass by Nicki Minaj, wearing tutus, which led to an appearance on the hit show in 2011.

