Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix, memoir edits REVEALED

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making some major edits to their upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries, with insiders revealing the revisions to Us Weekly.



After Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry’s father King Charles III ascended the throne, leaving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a unique dilemma on their hands.

While their upcoming projects didn’t need much changing with the Queen on the throne, they didn’t anticipate how their comments about Charles, with whom Harry has confirmed a rift, would be accepted in light of the Queen’s death.

This has forced them to soften their content, making sure to omit any explosive comments against King Charles III, insiders told US Weekly.

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy,” a source told the outlet.

With this, both Meghan and Prince Harry “hope to keep their revelations interesting without crossing a line.”

The insider also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan will be editing parts about Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“He’s so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider. And it goes the other way, too—he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be,” the source shared.

Another insider shared: “Meghan moved to America to have a voice and feels it’s important for Harry to speak up about matters close to his heart, including his family.”