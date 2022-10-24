Katrina Kaif gives all the festive feels to her fans on Diwali night

Katrina Kaif gave her fans a perfect treat this Diwali as she shared her heart capturing snap in gorgeous traditional ensemble to celebrate the festival.



Katrina looked phenomenal in her stunning festive outfit in the photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

The Ek Tha Tiger's actress, who never fails to amaze fans with her fashion sense, tried to narrate the tales of eastern heritage with her mesmerising appearance in traditionally embellished saree that made her glow.

The actress paired the sparkling dress with a sleeveless black and silver blouse that was partly covered with a frilled dupatta.



She amped up her look with a pair of heavy white earrings adorned with green center stone and two striking gold-toned rings that grabbed all the right kind of attention.

Katrina went glam with highlighted visage, glossy light pink lips, and kohl-rich eyes that amazingly blended with her gorgeous dress. To elevate her look the Bollywood diva left her hair down. She kept her eyes closed to give a bridal look with lilies dancing on her cheeks.