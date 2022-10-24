 
Monday Oct 24 2022
King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

Monday Oct 24, 2022

King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

King Charles faces the challenge to make Britons "comfortable" with the knowledge he has now taken the place of the much beloved Queen Elizabeth II, said royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Charles became the king after his mother, who due to her longevity, shaped the figure of the monarchy in Britain and became the personification of the role of sovereign.

Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: "A further challenge [for King Charles] would be just about his own reputation and personality, which is not to say there is a problem with them necessarily but we are all very used to the late Queen. For most of us, she personified the actual role and because we have only ever known her and I think it's very difficult to, effectively, replace her.

"I don't think his job is to replace her literally, although he is taking the role she had, I think his role is to cut his own version of it and to make us comfortable with that.

