Monday Oct 24 2022
Judi Dench was in talks to join 'The Crown' before she slammed ‘cruelly unjust’ show

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Dame Judi Dench has been once again making headlines but not for her scathing jibe at The Crown.

The 87-year-old actor called out Netflix over the show’s plotline branding it ‘cruelly unjust’. However, it has been recently reported that the esteemed actor was in talks to play the role of the Queen Mother in season five of the series.

An insider spilt the beans to The Times that The Crown and Judi were taking the talks ‘seriously’ until the conflict rose between the star and producers over the small being relatively small.

The outlet also reported that the fee would also not be what Judi would agree upon.

This came just a couple of days after Judi hit the streaming giant for “crude sensationalism” and accused it of blurring the fact and fiction.

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.

