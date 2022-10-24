Prince Harry realises he ‘misread the room’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry has all eyes on him as the Duke of Sussex is expected to take a scathing jibe at the royal family in his upcoming Netflix documentary however the father-of-two is said to be ‘worried’.

The much-awaited docuseries, slated to hit screens in December, could make shocking claims about King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William – and even Harry's much-loved sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

An insider spilt the beans to Woman’s Day that the royal could be having second thoughts about the content of the series as he’s aware of the fact that he had ‘misread the room’.

"Meghan and Harry have been in their own little bubble in the US, where they were encouraged by producers to tell the world exactly what they were thinking about the royals – after all, that's what's going to sell," said a source of the prince when Queen died.

"He immediately started to worry he had misread the room," explained the source.