Monday Oct 24 2022
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Meghan Markle has been urged by experts to ‘shed’ her feelings about a ‘bimbo’ status on Deal Or No Deal after ‘un-royal like behavior.

English television personality and author Saira Khan issued these revelations in her new opinion piece for The Mirror.

“As a fellow feminist, I’m really not sure what she was trying to say. Having married a multimillionaire prince, with all the trappings that brings, her message comes across as quite patronizing. “

Now she has reached a very privileged position, it’s not at all helpful for the duchess to look back on her life and say she was hard done by. Sometimes you have to take a job to get to the next level.”

“My attitude to work has always been that it’s an opportunity to be spotted to get to the place I ultimately want to be. If that ever meant I had to spend more time on my personal appearance, then I have done just that.”

“I have used clothes, hair and make-up on top of my skills, talent and education to offer the complete package. I never felt like a bimbo because I was always in control of my decisions and choices. No one can make you feel anything you don’t want to feel.”

